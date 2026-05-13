Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in Leidos were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,073 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,155 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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