Nwam LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,659,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 452,879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,524,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here