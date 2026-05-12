NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $305.99 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $306.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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