Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in TJX Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 264,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.78 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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