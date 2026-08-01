OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,506 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Should You Buy, Hold or Fold SoFi Technologies Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Positive Sentiment: Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” SoFi Technologies Q2: The Everything App Inflection Just Showed Up In The Numbers

Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” Positive Sentiment: SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling.

SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling. Neutral Sentiment: In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Nu vs. SoFi: Which Digital Banking Stock Is the Better Investment Now?

In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity.

The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating.

Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including an executive’s sale of SoFi shares, added further short-term selling pressure and reinforced investor caution. SoFi Technologies Trading Down Following Insider Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm's revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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