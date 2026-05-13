Optas LLC Acquires 4,484 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Optas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,950 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.9% of Optas LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optas LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.47 and a 52 week high of $223.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day moving average of $187.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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