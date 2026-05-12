Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Optas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Optas LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. President Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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