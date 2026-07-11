OR Royalties Inc. $OR Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 191,380 shares during the period. OR Royalties makes up 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of OR Royalties worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 152.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 758,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,147 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company's stock.

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OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR Royalties stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 542,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,324. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. OR Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 78.09%.The business had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. OR Royalties's payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OR Royalties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OR Royalties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of OR Royalties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OR

OR Royalties Profile

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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