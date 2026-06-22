Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,548 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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