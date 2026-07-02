Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,039 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $357.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.88 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $367.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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