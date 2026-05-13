Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 95,039 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 399.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,825 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 95,039 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,291,758,000 after buying an additional 6,213,762 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $588,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,415,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $523,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,682. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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