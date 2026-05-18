Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 9,843 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,356 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $77,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $300.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.46 and a 1 year high of $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $265.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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