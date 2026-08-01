OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of OSI Systems worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 123,212 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 266,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,062 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $221.39 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.27 and a 52 week high of $311.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.40. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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