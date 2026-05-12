OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Plan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 19,749 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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