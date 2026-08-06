Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,761 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,681.19. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

See Also

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