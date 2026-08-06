Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,816 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of LiveRamp worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $55,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 37.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,960,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,485 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in LiveRamp by 56.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,269,623 shares of the company's stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 459,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,772,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 365,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,550,435 shares of the company's stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 213,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company's stock.

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LiveRamp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RAMP opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 17.95%.The company had revenue of $213.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 price objective on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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