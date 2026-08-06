Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Snowflake by 255.8% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,932 shares of the company's stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company's stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company's stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI product expansion: Snowflake introduced Cortex AI Gateway, which is designed to govern enterprise AI agents, manage costs and strengthen security. Expanded integrations with 1Password and Aembit could help Snowflake capture more AI workloads from large businesses. Snowflake Unveils Cortex AI Gateway

Snowflake introduced Cortex AI Gateway, which is designed to govern enterprise AI agents, manage costs and strengthen security. Expanded integrations with 1Password and Aembit could help Snowflake capture more AI workloads from large businesses. Positive Sentiment: Broader partner ecosystem: Snowflake and phData expanded their collaboration to help customers migrate analytics, deploy governed AI applications and put intelligent workflows into production. Zeotap and Alteryx also launched applications on the Snowflake Marketplace, supporting platform adoption and recurring consumption. phData and Snowflake Expand Collaboration

Snowflake and phData expanded their collaboration to help customers migrate analytics, deploy governed AI applications and put intelligent workflows into production. Zeotap and Alteryx also launched applications on the Snowflake Marketplace, supporting platform adoption and recurring consumption. Positive Sentiment: Market and analyst optimism: Snowflake has reached fresh 52-week highs amid stronger confidence in its AI business. BTIG reportedly forecasts substantial appreciation, while heavy selling of long-dated, out-of-the-money put options suggests some investors are willing to make bullish commitments. BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation

Snowflake has reached fresh 52-week highs amid stronger confidence in its AI business. BTIG reportedly forecasts substantial appreciation, while heavy selling of long-dated, out-of-the-money put options suggests some investors are willing to make bullish commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalysts: Snowflake will present at investor conferences and plans to report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on September 2. These events could provide updated commentary on AI monetization, customer demand and margins. Snowflake Investor Conferences

Snowflake will present at investor conferences and plans to report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on September 2. These events could provide updated commentary on AI monetization, customer demand and margins. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling pressure: Analysts warn that SNOW’s premium valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, while margin pressure and competition remain concerns. Cathie Wood’s investment firm trimmed roughly $5.5 million to $5.7 million of its position, and an executive sold shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Snowflake Premium Valuation

Analysts warn that SNOW’s premium valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, while margin pressure and competition remain concerns. Cathie Wood’s investment firm trimmed roughly $5.5 million to $5.7 million of its position, and an executive sold shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: Security overhang: A Canadian defendant pleaded guilty in connection with attacks involving the theft of data from Snowflake customer environments. While the case concerns criminal activity rather than a newly announced company incident, it may renew investor concerns about data security and reputational risk. Canadian Pleads Guilty to Snowflake Data Theft Attacks

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 10,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.10, for a total value of $2,837,656.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,978.50. The trade was a 26.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 365,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,517,563. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,091,260 shares of company stock worth $508,844,831 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SNOW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $289.00 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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