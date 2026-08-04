Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 112,380 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Rush Enterprises worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 5,790.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.67 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. The 3-2 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 71,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $5,801,072.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,115,181.70. This represents a 29.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $1,669,334.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,811,513.02. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.68% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Rush Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rush Enterprises’ price target was raised to $95 , implying additional upside from recent trading levels and providing a positive catalyst for RUSHA . Rush Enterprises Price Target Raised to $95.00

Rush Enterprises’ price target was raised to , implying additional upside from recent trading levels and providing a positive catalyst for . Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insider transactions were disclosed in SEC filings for sales executed between July 30 and August 3. The filings show executives retained meaningful ownership stakes after the transactions, so the sales may reflect portfolio diversification or scheduled selling rather than a definitive change in the company’s outlook. Rush Enterprises Insider Transaction Filing

Multiple insider transactions were disclosed in SEC filings for sales executed between July 30 and August 3. The filings show executives retained meaningful ownership stakes after the transactions, so the sales may reflect portfolio diversification or scheduled selling rather than a definitive change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rush Enterprises’ CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 78,750 shares for approximately $6.38 million, reducing his holdings by about 33% across the reported transactions. CFO Steven L. Keller sold 22,500 shares worth roughly $1.82 million, while SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares valued at approximately $365,000. The combined insider sales totaled about $8.56 million and could create near-term concerns about insider conviction. Rush Enterprises CEO Insider Sale Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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