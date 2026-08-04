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Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 31,494 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Linde logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors cut its Linde stake by 42% in the first quarter, selling 31,494 shares and retaining 43,544 shares valued at approximately $21.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 82.8% of Linde.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish, with an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $543.67; recent targets ranged from $525 to $575.
  • Linde exceeded quarterly expectations with $4.50 in adjusted EPS and $9.29 billion in revenue, up 9.3% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share, equivalent to a 1.3% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Linde.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,544 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 31,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $553.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $480.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $514.53 and its 200-day moving average is $496.87. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.01. Linde had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-17.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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