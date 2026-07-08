Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock worth $937,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

PLTR opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here