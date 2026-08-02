Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PLTR opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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