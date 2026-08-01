Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Holdings Lifted by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,549 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 290,170 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.2% of Groupama Asset Managment's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $86,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9%

PANW stock opened at $331.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a PE ratio of 271.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $368.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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