Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $104,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,477,180. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $331.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.99, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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