Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,986 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $331.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.99, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.00 and a 200-day moving average of $222.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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