Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,604 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of HPE opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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