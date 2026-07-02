Palouse Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,367,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,942,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after buying an additional 552,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.Jacobs Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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