Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,516 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $183,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,045,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $482.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a market cap of $786.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 15.58%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $660.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $539.35.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 execution: AMD reported revenue of approximately $11.54 billion, up 50% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.66, exceeding analyst estimates. Data Center revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion, while gross margin expanded to 56%. AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

AMD reported revenue of approximately $11.54 billion, up 50% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.66, exceeding analyst estimates. Data Center revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion, while gross margin expanded to 56%. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus guidance: AMD forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, ahead of the roughly $12.4 billion consensus. Management also expects Data Center revenue to accelerate late in 2026 and more than double in 2027 as its Helios AI platform ramps. AMD Forecasts Upbeat Revenue

AMD forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, ahead of the roughly $12.4 billion consensus. Management also expects Data Center revenue to accelerate late in 2026 and more than double in 2027 as its Helios AI platform ramps. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Jefferies, Truist, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald and Susquehanna either maintained bullish ratings or raised price targets, citing data-center momentum and AI GPU growth. AMD Price Targets Raised

Jefferies, Truist, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald and Susquehanna either maintained bullish ratings or raised price targets, citing data-center momentum and AI GPU growth. Positive Sentiment: AI ecosystem expansion: AMD highlighted collaboration with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic to optimize AI models on its platform, while a new AI coding-tool system with Super Micro Computer supports broader adoption.

AMD highlighted collaboration with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic to optimize AI models on its platform, while a new AI coding-tool system with Super Micro Computer supports broader adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning: AMD’s stock had more than doubled during the year, leaving the valuation and expectations unusually demanding. The post-earnings reaction reflects a reset in expectations rather than a deterioration in current demand.

AMD’s stock had more than doubled during the year, leaving the valuation and expectations unusually demanding. The post-earnings reaction reflects a reset in expectations rather than a deterioration in current demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors wanted a larger AI payoff: Although guidance exceeded official estimates, some analysts viewed the upside as modest relative to the premium already embedded in AMD’s valuation. AMD Investors Seek Bigger AI Payoff

Although guidance exceeded official estimates, some analysts viewed the upside as modest relative to the premium already embedded in AMD’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Heavy investment weighs on near-term profitability: A sharp increase in capital spending to expand AI and data-center capacity raised concerns about cash use, execution risk and whether margins can keep improving.

A sharp increase in capital spending to expand AI and data-center capacity raised concerns about cash use, execution risk and whether margins can keep improving. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia competition intensified: Elon Musk said SpaceX plans to use Nvidia chips exclusively for its AI infrastructure, reinforcing concerns about AMD’s ability to win major hyperscale customers. AMD Premarket Reaction

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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