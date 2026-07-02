Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 37,144 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $343.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $312.52 and its 200 day moving average is $308.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience.

JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story.

Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story. Positive Sentiment: The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026.

The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Article: JPMorgan (JPM) Backs US Crypto Rules While Warning On Shadow Banking

JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now.

JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific.

JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific. Negative Sentiment: The stock could face some caution from headlines about the market becoming expensive and from JPMorgan’s warning that weaker oversight in crypto and shadow banking could create future regulatory or reputational risks.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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