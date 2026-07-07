Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 64,566 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,020 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 64,566 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMZN traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $247.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,884,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,336,535. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $234.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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