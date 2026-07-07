Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 64,566 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,020 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 64,566 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.
View Our Latest Report on AMZN
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Amazon is looking to raise at least $25 billion through a U.S. dollar bond sale to help fund its large AI investments, signaling continued commitment to expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure. Amazon aims to raise $25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is accelerating its custom chip strategy, with reports saying AWS is pushing Trainium 3 production higher and reserving most of the new capacity for enterprise customers, which could support future margin expansion. Amazon Could be On the Cusp of Reshaping the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market. Should Nvidia Investors be Worried?
- Positive Sentiment: AWS is also reported to be investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and strengthen Amazon’s enterprise AI push. Amazon Follows Palantir's Playbook: How Forward Deployed Engineers Target the Enterprise AI Gold Rush
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters said fresh food offerings are boosting demand for Amazon’s 15-minute delivery service in Brazil, and the company is expanding its product selection there by 15%, showing traction in international quick-commerce. Fresh foods boost Amazon Now demand in Brazil, executive says
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Amazon as a likely beneficiary of Anthropic’s growth and any future IPO, reinforcing the value of Amazon’s AI investments and strategic stake. Forget the Anthropic IPO: These 2 Stocks Could Benefit First
- Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces discussed Amazon’s valuation, Prime Day, and whether the stock is attractive after its recent pullback, but these were more opinion-driven than new company-specific catalysts. Should Investors Buy Amazon Stock Instead of Walmart?
- Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Amazon has fallen about 13% over the past month, reflecting ongoing investor concern around near-term performance and possibly heavier spending. Down 13% in 1 Month, Is Amazon a Buy, or Is the Worst Still to Come?
- Negative Sentiment: There is also some market chatter about increased competition in e-commerce and delivery, including reports of rival low-price shopping platforms and retailer promotions, which could pressure Amazon’s retail business. Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. Launches Vibeperk Global Low-Price Shopping Mall...
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of AMZN traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $247.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,884,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,336,535. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $234.65.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
(Free Report
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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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