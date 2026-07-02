Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,980 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $70.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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