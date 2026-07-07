Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 95,741 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,178 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $43,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships.

Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships. Positive Sentiment: Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth.

Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness.

Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements.

Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development.

Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market.

One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary also warned that the first foldable iPhone could face supply constraints or delayed availability, which could push out any revenue lift from that product launch.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $311.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389,621. The business's 50-day moving average price is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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