Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,376 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Paycom Software worth $65,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 598,323 shares of the software maker's stock worth $95,351,000 after buying an additional 537,726 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,124 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $110,756,000 after buying an additional 370,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,682 shares of the software maker's stock worth $248,551,000 after acquiring an additional 343,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 392,403 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,533,000 after acquiring an additional 324,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $248.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.Paycom Software's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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