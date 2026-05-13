PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 564.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in PayPal were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal announced a multi-year partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, making it the team’s official fan-to-fan payments and digital ticket processing partner. The deal adds ticketing integration, Venmo connectivity, and fan perks, which could help boost usage and engagement across PayPal’s ecosystem. Article Title

PayPal announced a multi-year partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, making it the team’s official fan-to-fan payments and digital ticket processing partner. The deal adds ticketing integration, Venmo connectivity, and fan perks, which could help boost usage and engagement across PayPal’s ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Venmo is rolling out a major app overhaul and privacy update that sets new users’ transactions to “friends only” by default. While framed as a privacy fix, the redesign also shows PayPal is investing in Venmo as a broader social and financial-services platform, which may support longer-term user growth. Article Title

Venmo is rolling out a major app overhaul and privacy update that sets new users’ transactions to “friends only” by default. While framed as a privacy fix, the redesign also shows PayPal is investing in Venmo as a broader social and financial-services platform, which may support longer-term user growth. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal shares are drawing continued investor attention after recent results, with some commentators arguing the stock could be a value opportunity following the post-earnings pullback. This reflects interest in the valuation, but it does not change the near-term operating picture. Article Title

PayPal shares are drawing continued investor attention after recent results, with some commentators arguing the stock could be a value opportunity following the post-earnings pullback. This reflects interest in the valuation, but it does not change the near-term operating picture. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target on PayPal to $44 from $45 and kept a Sell rating, citing weakness in cross-border volume. That added to a cautious analyst tone that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Truist cut its price target on PayPal to $44 from $45 and kept a Sell rating, citing weakness in cross-border volume. That added to a cautious analyst tone that may be weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal reported that PayPal reached a $30 million settlement with the Justice Department over minority funding issues, adding an overhang from regulatory and legal scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,199 shares of company stock worth $4,294,018. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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