PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6%

PEP stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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