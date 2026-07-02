Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,239 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryder System by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ryder System Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $266.02 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $157.67 and a one year high of $284.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.75.

View Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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