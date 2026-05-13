Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stake in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,130 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the quarter. Xometry makes up about 4.0% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Xometry worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xometry by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 7.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 26.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xometry by 476.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 4,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $198,607.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,365.76. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,757.25. The trade was a 50.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,991 shares of company stock worth $2,822,263. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of XMTR opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.01. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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