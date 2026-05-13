Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for about 4.4% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Impinj worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 90.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $247.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total value of $3,955,096.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,070,085 shares in the company, valued at $163,434,082.05. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.00% of the company's stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Impinj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Impinj wasn't on the list.

While Impinj currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here