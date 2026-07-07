Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,652 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 23,305 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,881 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $62,266,000 after purchasing an additional 184,066 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 328,849 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $28,764,000 after buying an additional 273,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 111,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $116.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.Performance Food Group's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $283,620.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,221,683.70. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $641,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,647,300. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,187 shares of company stock worth $3,027,315 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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