Peterson Wealth Management Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,430 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 17.5% of Peterson Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $710.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $486.20 and a 1-year high of $711.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $615.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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