PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Free Report) by 611.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Gladstone Land worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 40.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company's stock.

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Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.07 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corporation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Gladstone Land's payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gladstone Land from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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