Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,563 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Solutions worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,367,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,942,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock worth $424,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock worth $418,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,677 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

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Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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