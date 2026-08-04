Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. DV Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 18.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company's stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.5% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $337.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $263.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $304.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.25.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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