PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New $21.65 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,652,000. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after acquiring an additional 806,681 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.58 and a twelve month high of $398.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.45. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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