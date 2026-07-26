Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,384 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 96,799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $205,539,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $315,209,000 after acquiring an additional 898,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $98,961,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $86,383,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts: Sign Up

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abercrombie & Fitch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't on the list.

While Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here