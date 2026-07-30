Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. CPKC reported approximately C$4.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 12.6% year over year. Diluted EPS was C$1.15, while core adjusted diluted EPS reached C$1.27; Zacks reported adjusted earnings of US$0.92 per share versus a US$0.89 consensus estimate. Strong grain shipments, including the benefit of a large crop, supported revenue growth. CPKC reports strong Q2 results

CPKC reported approximately C$4.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 12.6% year over year. Diluted EPS was C$1.15, while core adjusted diluted EPS reached C$1.27; Zacks reported adjusted earnings of US$0.92 per share versus a US$0.89 consensus estimate. Strong grain shipments, including the benefit of a large crop, supported revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management expects faster growth in the second half of 2026. The company highlighted its three-country network and anticipated acceleration in growth, which could support investor confidence if freight volumes and pricing improve. CP tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

The company highlighted its three-country network and anticipated acceleration in growth, which could support investor confidence if freight volumes and pricing improve. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained. CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides continued income support for shareholders. Canadian Pacific Kansas City declares dividend

CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides continued income support for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Board chair succession was announced. Isabelle Courville retired as board chair, and longtime director and vice-chair Gordon Trafton succeeded her under the company’s planned succession process. The orderly transition limits disruption, but investors may monitor any changes in strategy or governance. CPKC board chair succession

Isabelle Courville retired as board chair, and longtime director and vice-chair Gordon Trafton succeeded her under the company’s planned succession process. The orderly transition limits disruption, but investors may monitor any changes in strategy or governance. Negative Sentiment: Profit declined year over year. Despite higher revenue and an earnings beat, reported EPS was below the prior-year period, reflecting pressure on profitability. Investors may remain concerned about costs, freight weakness and whether revenue growth will translate into sustained earnings expansion. Canadian Pacific rides bumper grain crop to higher revenues

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here