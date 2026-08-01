Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,022 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $142,555,000 after purchasing an additional 142,653 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $467.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.48 and a 200 day moving average of $499.05. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $364.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $962.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $688.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total transaction of $516,561.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,759.42. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,347,411.60. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

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