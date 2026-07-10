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Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 78,295 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Energy Fuels logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 118.2% in the first quarter, buying 78,295 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 144,508 shares worth about $2.64 million.
  • Insider buying was significant, with CEO Ross R. Bhappu purchasing 74,000 shares and Director Bruce D. Hansen buying 4,000 shares in early July, signaling confidence in the company.
  • Energy Fuels reported mixed financial results: revenue rose 112.1% year over year in the latest quarter, but EPS missed expectations and the company remains unprofitable. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $23.25.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,508 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Fuels worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 67.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 56.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 82.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,994 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $967,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,105.64. This trade represents a 40.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 313,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,818.80. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business's revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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