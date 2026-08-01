Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,542 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,143,867 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 65.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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