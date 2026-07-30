Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,341,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,442,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $3,804,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,585 shares of the company's stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 224,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 76,947 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.8% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 32,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 30,237 shares of the company's stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.75.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8%

PG opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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