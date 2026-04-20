ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ is Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund's 3rd Largest Position

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,640 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 1,200,820 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 9.6% of Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund owned about 0.43% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $126,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ opened at $58.59 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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